Fire Erupts After Car Crashes Into Parked Vehicles in Whittier
A building caught fire after a car crashed into multiple parked vehicles in Whittier on Wednesday, according to the Whittier Police Department.
The collision occurred around 1:20 p.m. in the 6500 block of Greenleaf Avenue.
The driver suffered a “medical event” that caused him to crash into several parked cars on the street, police said. One of the cars caught fire and the flames spread to a building nearby.
One person was injured in the incident but it is unknown if it was the driver or a pedestrian.
Drivers are asked to use an alternative route while authorities conduct their investigation, according to police.
33.979179 -118.032844