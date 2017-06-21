× Fire Erupts After Car Crashes Into Parked Vehicles in Whittier

A building caught fire after a car crashed into multiple parked vehicles in Whittier on Wednesday, according to the Whittier Police Department.

The collision occurred around 1:20 p.m. in the 6500 block of Greenleaf Avenue.

The driver suffered a “medical event” that caused him to crash into several parked cars on the street, police said. One of the cars caught fire and the flames spread to a building nearby.

One person was injured in the incident but it is unknown if it was the driver or a pedestrian.

Drivers are asked to use an alternative route while authorities conduct their investigation, according to police.