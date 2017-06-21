Janine Sherman Barrois, Showrunner

Janine Sherman Barrois is an executive producer and the show runner for the new TNT show “Claws.” The show stars Niecy Nash as one of five manicurists working in a South Florida nail salon while laundering money for a crime family. TNT describes it like this: “Claws is about good women caught in bad places with worse men. It’s the story of hardworking women trying to get by in this economy, set against the surreal, bright, gritty landscape of Florida and the luscious, absurd, extreme excesses of the crime world.”

It’s a show about female empowerment with women as its stars and a woman as the show runner–a relatively rare set-up in Hollywood. Janine Sherman Barrois, an experienced executive producer and writer who was most recently executive producer of Criminal Minds, was eager to embrace it–working with her team to create complex female roles who are at the center of the drama, the comedy, the action and the violence. How did she approach the series? How did the cast come together? And how is a female-driven TV series run by a woman different from other TV shows? Those questions and many more are answered during this podcast.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews“