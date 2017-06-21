Man Killed, Boy Wounded When Gunman Opens Fire on Car Stopped at Red Light in El Monte

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was killed and a boy left wounded after someone walked up to a vehicle they were in and opened fire as they sat at a stop light in El Monte Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. near the intersection of Garvey and Durfee avenues, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The shooting victims were in the back seat of the car, which was also occupied by two women. One of the women was driving and the other was in the front passenger seat, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

While the four were stopped at a red light they got into an argument with someone in another vehicle who pulled up next to them.

“The suspect, described as a male Hispanic, exited his vehicle with a fire arm and shot into the rear seat of the victim’s vehicle,” Lt. Rodney Moore said.

After the shooting, the gunman got back in his vehicle and fled the scene.

Both rear passengers were hit by gunfire and driven in the vehicle to an area hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

The boy was listed in stable condition, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The two women were not injured in the shooting.

The relationship between the victims was not immediately known.

The gunman fled in a gray compact sedan in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).