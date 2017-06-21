New Bologna Inspired Restaurant Rossoblu With Chef Steve Samson

Chef Steve Samson joined us live with a taste of his new restaurant Rossoblu. Rossoblu has been named by Zagat as one of the most anticipated LA restaurant openings of 2017. Rossoblu focuses on Northern Italian Cuisine and is Chef Steve Samson’s second restaurant. He also owns acclaimed restaurant Sotto, which is dedicated to offering Authentic, Southern, Italian Dishes. Rossoblu, is the nickname for Bologna’s Soccer team and means Red and Blue, and is inspired by Steve’s Bolognese heritage. Rossoblu showcases the region of Emilia-Romagna “Cucina della nonna,” namely that of Steve’s mother and grandmother. Rossoblu is located at 1124 San Julian St in Los Angeles. For more information, you can go to their website or follow them on instagram or facebook. You can also call 213.749.1099