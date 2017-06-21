× No Relief From Heat as Firefighters Battle 1,200-Acre Holcomb Fire for Third Day; Containment at 10%

Firefighters battling a growing blaze in the San Bernardino Mountains can expect a third day of sweltering heat and low wind Wednesday as crews struggled to contain the blaze.

The wildfire in the Holcomb Valley north of Big Bear Lake has scorched 1,200 acres and was 10% contained as of Tuesday night. More than 1,000 firefighters are battling the blaze, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The wildfire started Monday amid a regional heat wave, and firefighters can expect the hot weather to continue through the rest of the week, said National Weather Service forecaster Miguel Miller.

“They’re in a mountain valley tucked away from desert slopes so the wind is not blowing hard where the fire is,” Miller said. “It’s going to be hot but it cools down at night. That area is a very efficient cooling machine. It’s clear, it’s dry and it’s calm.”

