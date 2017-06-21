× Palmdale Mayor, 2 Consultants Charged in Public Corruption Case

Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford has been charged with illegally receiving nearly $500,000 from local consultants and failing to publicly disclose the income on economic statements, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Ledford, 63, has been charged with conspiracy and conflict of interest and three counts of perjury, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney. The two consultants, Kimberly Anne Shaw, 61, of Yorba Linda, and Susan Miller, 68, each face charges of conspiracy, embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.

Prosecutors allege that as part of the scheme, Palmdale paid Shaw millions of dollars and then she — through a nonprofit organization and another consultant — funneled money to the mayor.

Between Aug. 1, 2009, and May 3, 2017, Ledford received about $5,200 a month through a series of shell companies, according to the criminal complaint. The mayor received more than $483,000 during that period, authorities say.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.