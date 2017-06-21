× Riverside Police Rescue Puppy From 133 Degree Car

Police in Riverside rescued a 2-month old puppy from inside a car where temperatures reached 133 degrees on Wednesday.

Two officers found the female pit bull mix inside a car in downtown Riverside and were able to rescue her before she suffered serious injuries, police said.

Police discovered that the temperature inside the vehicle at the time of the incident was 133 degrees.

The puppy was transported to the veterinary services division at the Riverside Police Department where she is receiving treatment, according to police.

The owner was cited for the incident.