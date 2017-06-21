Sweltering Temperatures Claim The Lives of 72-Year-Old Man, 87-Year-Old Woman in Bay Area

A record-breaking heat wave that has been roasting California for days has claimed the lives of two seniors in San Jose, public health officials said Wednesday.

A 72-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman died from heat-related illnesses Monday, according to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department. Days of punishing heat probably aggravated any existing illnesses they may have had and contributed to their deaths, said Joy Alexiou, a department spokeswoman.

“It’s a cumulative effect of days on end of high heat,” she said.

Dr. Michelle Jorden, chief medical examiner for Santa Clara County, said hyperthermia and heat stress occurs when a person’s heat-regulation system can’t handle hot temperatures.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.