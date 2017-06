Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena for the Fourth Annual Pasadena Humane Society / SPCA FREE Pet Adoption Day.

Free Pet Adoption Day

Today Only, June 22nd 2017

Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA

361 South Raymond Avenue

626 792 7151

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com