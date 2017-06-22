Former El Monte High School Wrestling Coach Gets 1 Year in Jail for Having Sexual Relations With 3 Girls

A former wrestling coach at an El Monte high school was sentenced to a year in jail in connection with having sexual relations with three girls, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

David Vaca Jr., 21, of West Covina, was also sentenced to five years of probation. A prison term of three years and eight months was suspended, according to the DA’s office.

Vaca was ordered to attend 52 sex compulsion classes, to stay away from the victims for 10 years and to register as a sex offender.

The crimes occurred between June 1, 2015 and Jan. 28, 2017, officials said, while Vaca was a wrestling coach at Arroyo High School

He pleaded no contest to oral copulation of a person under 18 and sexual penetration by a foreign object earlier this month, officials said.

