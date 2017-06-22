× Lakers Select Lonzo Ball With No. 2 Overall Pick

Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, UCLA, PG, 6-6, 190

No, he’s probably not better than Stephen Curry just yet, but Lonzo Ball definitely has the skills to excel at the next level. As a pass-first point guard, Ball has supreme court vision and basketball IQ, which complements his deadly outside shot. His 8.1 assists per 40 minutes ranks second out of all players in the draft, but he’ll have to cut down on his 18% turnover ratio to lead an efficient NBA offense.

