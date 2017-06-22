Man Arrested in Fatal Riverside Shooting of Hells Angel Member; 1 at Large

A member of the Mongols motorcycle gang has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Hells Angels member in Riverside last month in what police are calling an ongoing feud, officials announced Thursday.

Joshua Herbert, 27, is accused of killing James Duty, 31, at a gas station parking lot on May 21 while Hells Angels members were buying gas.

Herbert got out of a car and allegedly opened fire on the men, Riverside Police Lt. Charles Payne said during a news conference Thursday. One of the members was hit in his motorcycle helmet, but was not injured. Duty was struck and died at the scene.

Herbert then got back in the car that was driven by someone else and the two left the area.

Investigators obtained security footage and identified Herbert as the suspect in the shooting.

With the help of several local, state and federal agencies, officials served a search warrant at Herbert’s home in Corona on Wednesday, along with other locations throughout Riverside and Orange counties, Payne said.

Investigators found multiple firearms, ammunition, body armor, as well as the gun and car believed to have been used during the crime.

Herbert was arrested on suspicion of homicide, attempted homicide and criminal gang membership, Payne said. He is expected to be arraigned Friday and also faces special circumstances that make him eligible for the death penalty, Riverside County District Attorney’s officials said.

The driver in the incident remains at large.

Payne said officials are also looking into other shootings and attempting involving Hells Angels and Mongols members and investigators believe last month’s shooting was in retaliation in their ongoing feud.

The investigation is ongoing.

