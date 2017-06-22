Officials Ask for Help Identifying Man Who Broke Into Victorville Home, Held Woman at Knifepoint

Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly broke into a Victorville home and robbed a woman at knifepoint.

The incident occurred June 16 in the 15000 block of Whitekirk Drive when the man allegedly went into the home through a rear window, Victorville Police said in a news release Thursday.

The victim woke up to find the man in her bedroom with two large knives. The man then walked the victim through her home and demanded money and jewelry, police said. The man then left the home the way he came in.

He is described as being black, in his late teens to early 20s, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, shorts, white socks and sandals.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information can call Detective Paul Solorio or Detective James Tebbetts 760-241-2911.