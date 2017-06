The high school basketball community was dealing with the stunning news on Thursday that standout guard Ryse Williams of Redondo High School died early in the morning from cancer, according to his former Redondo coach, Reggie Morris Jr.

Williams was 18 years old.

“Everybody is hurting,” Morris said.

Williams signed with Loyola Marymount and was scheduled to graduate on Friday from Redondo.

Candlelight vigil for Ryse at Dominguez Hills Village basketball courts at 8 PM. The village is off of Central and Victoria by CSUDH — RUHS Athletics (@RUHSAthletics) June 22, 2017

Outside the Redondo Union GYM. Please feel free to drop off flowers in his memory. Ryse was a great and proud Sea Hawk! pic.twitter.com/DCQ5S1voob — RUHS Athletics (@RUHSAthletics) June 22, 2017