Male Fatally Shot by Sheriff’s Deputy in Palmdale, LASD Says

A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a male in Palmdale early Thursday morning, spurring a multi-agency investigation, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Few details were immediately provided about the shooting, which occurred about 3:47 a.m. in the 38500 block of 10th Street East, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The male, described as a “suspect,” was taken to an area hospital where he died.

An age and name were not immediately provided, but a friend told KTLA he was 17 and a high school student.

It was unclear what offense the individual was suspected of committing.

Multiple agencies were investigating the fatal shooting, including the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affair Bureau.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 323-890-5500. Those who would like to remain anonymous can leave a tip with “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477.

