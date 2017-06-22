Woman in Custody, Police Officer Injured Following Pursuit Crash in Van Nuys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was in custody and an officer was injured following a pursuit in Van Nuys Thursday morning.

Officers initially located a stolen vehicle about 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Sherman Way and Haskell Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Irma Mota said.

Police initiated a “following” and the vehicle briefly pulled over before fleeing, Mota said.

Officers pursued the vehicle, which eventually pulled over again before the driver put the vehicle in reverse.

“She reversed her vehicle into the police vehicle,” LAPD Sgt. Matt Marsh said.

An officer in the passenger seat of the cruiser was injured and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Mota said.

The driver took off but later crashed into a sidewalk near Haskell Avenue and Vanowen Street.

Instead of exiting the vehicle, the woman stood up through the vehicle’s sunroof and smoked a cigarette as officers surrounded the car, video showed.

Officers then pulled the woman from the car and took her into custody.