Woman Sues Uber Over Alleged Sexual Assault on Ride to Hollywood

A woman on Thursday announced she had filed a lawsuit against Uber and is speaking out to warn other women after she says she was sexually assaulted by a driver on her way to an event in Hollywood Kareen Wynter reports from Woodland Hills for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 22, 2017.

An Uber spokeswoman responded with the following statement: “What this rider reported is awful. Our Community Guidelines prohibit any sexual conduct and we removed the driver’s access as this matter continues to be reviewed."