× 2 Injured in San Pedro Boat Fire: LAFD

Two people were injured in a boat fire in San Pedro Friday morning, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

The incident was reported about 9:20 a.m. at the Port of Los Angeles.

A 40-foot commercial vessel was engulfed in flames, but the fire was knocked down in 25 minutes, officials said.

Los Angeles Port Police and the Long Beach Fire Department also responded to the incident.

Two people and a dog were in the water and were rescued by firefighters, aerial video from Sky 5 showed.

Their conditions were unknown.

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this story.