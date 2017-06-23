× 5 People in Critical Condition After 2 Car Collision in La Habra

Five people are in critical condition after two cars crashed into each other in La Habra, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Kashlan Road around 10:08 p.m. There, they found a traffic collision involving two vehicles, authorities said.

Five critical patients were transported to local hospitals, according to Supervisor Pickett with the Department.

The ages and genders of the patients are unknown, Pickett added.