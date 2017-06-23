65-Year-Old Hiker Missing for Nearly a Week Subject of Search in Santa Monica Mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Search and rescue teams are looking Friday for a 65-year-old avid hiker who has been missing for nearly week after his car was found at a Santa Monica Mountains trailhead.

Clyde Miller, a Newbury Park resident, was last seen in Thousand Oaks on Saturday, June 17, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, his silver Ford Mustang was found at a trailhead at Triunfo Creek Park in Westlake Village.

In the time that Miller has been missing, the area has seen extreme heat – just one of several “risk factors” the 65-year-old hiker could have faced, sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dyer said. There are also rattlesnakes “running rampant” and places to fall and get injured, the deputy said.

The trailhead where his car was found – the Pentachaeta Trail – leads to many more trails within the Santa Monica Mountains, Dyer said.

About 50 volunteer searchers from Los Angeles and Ventura counties are working Friday, including searchers on horseback and in the air via helicopter. Dogs will also be used. Searchers plan to focus on Triunfo and Lobo canyons.

There are no indications of foul play, authorities said.

Miller is described as white, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen him since June 17 is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 805-654-9511.