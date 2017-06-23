Campus Police Release Sketch of UCLA Sexual Battery Suspect

Campus police released a sketch of a man suspected of sexually battering a victim at the University of California-Los Angeles, authorities announced on Friday.

The suspect, who is described as a 50-year-old, 5-foot 8-inch Hispanic man with a thin build, gray beard and short, dark hair, is accused of approaching the victim on May 31 and asking for directions to the Faculty Center, according to police.

The victim provided directions to the man and led him to the building where the suspect sexually battered the victim, police said in a press release.

The crime was reported to police on June 6 around 2:20 p.m.

UCLA police did not reveal any information about the victim, including the person’s gender or whether or not they are a student.

The man was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue-and-gray checkered shirt, blue jeans and dirty gray-blue canvas shoes with red trim around the ankle, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Arsena at 310-825-1491.

