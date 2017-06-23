× Car Clips Side of Home; Driver Fatally Shot in La Mirada

A driver died from multiple gunshot wounds after he clipped the side of a home with his car in La Mirada, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the scene at the intersection of Valley View Avenue and Mansa Drive around 8:08 p.m. after receiving reports of a traffic collision.

An initial investigation revealed that a car had clipped the side of the home in the area, authorities said.

The driver was found to be suffering from several gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Department.

The driver later succumbed to his injuries, the Department said in a press release.