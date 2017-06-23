Pleasing Picky Eaters With Serena Wolfe and Her Cookbook ‘The Dude Diet’

Serena Wolf joined us live with recipes  from her cookbook “The Dude Diet – Clean(ish) Food for People Who Like to Eat Dirty”.  All 125 of the recipes featured in the book are made with healthy, whole foods and are formulated to be just as satisfying as their calorie-laden counterparts.  Serena was here a few months back and her recipes were a hit with the anchors.  This morning, we tested her recipes on some little dudes.  For more information on “The Dude Diet” and Serena Wolf, you can visit their website.