Dunlap Turkey Testicle Festival Takes Over Sierra Foothill Community East of Fresno

The Turkey Testicle Festival is the biggest social event in this stretch of Sierra foothills. Its only competition is the yearly rodeo just down the road or the American Legion Hall dances.

“And they don’t really come close,” said Mike Collins, who went to Dunlap’s first turkey party the year he came home after serving in Vietnam.

On a recent Saturday, Collins kept an eye on his entry for best barbecued ribs at the 41st Annual Turkey Testicle Festival while his friend Bill Celaya manned a grill full of turkey bits.

“My trick is to keep flipping them until they’re crunchy. Some people don’t like them soft and gooey,” Celaya said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.