Man Found With Cache of Weapons at Sierra Madre Gold Line Station Charged With Six Felonies: DA

A man who was arrested after authorities say he was found with a cache of weapons at the Sierra Madre Gold Line Station in Pasadena earlier this week has been charged with six felonies, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Christopher Harrison Goodine, 28, of Union City, Georgia has been charged with the following: two counts of possession of manufacturing, importing, keeping for sale, giving or receiving a large capacity magazine; two counts possession of a silencer; one count of possession of an assault weapon; and one count of carrying a loaded handgun that was not registered, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the DA’s office.

Goodine is scheduled to be arraigned sometime Friday in the Pasadena Branch of L.A. County Superior Court, she said.

The defendant was initially taken into custody after two Los Angeles County deputies saw him urinating in a planter at the station, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department. The deputies arrested him following his refusal to identify himself.

After giving a false name, Goodine told the deputies his identification card was in a duffle bug.

Deputies searched the bag and found a loaded AR-15 rifle, two loaded 30-round magazines, a loaded .40-caliber handgun with extended magazines, a machete-type knife, a rope and several rounds of live ammunition, according to Sheriff Jim McDonnell.

“When you have someone walking around with this type of weaponry, this much ammunition the outcome would not have been good no matter what he was going to do,” he said Wednesday, after announcing the arrest.

McDonnell credited the deputies alert actions in first spotting the suspect for potentially saving lives.

“Their proactive actions are commendable and may have saved a lot of lives on the transit system this afternoon or in our communities,” he said.

Goodine was arrested on weapons-related charges and booked at the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station. Inmate records on Friday indicated he was being held on $10,000 bail.

KTLA’s Dianne Sanchez contributed to this story.

