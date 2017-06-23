Mother of 4 Possibly Strangled at Compton House While Teen Son Was Home; Victim’s Boyfriend Detained: LASD

A mother of four was apparently strangled in the Compton home she shared with her boyfriend and their children early Friday, triggering a homicide investigation, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 12800 block of South Stoneacre Avenue just before 2:25 a.m. following a call of a “medical emergency” at the location, according to a sheriff’s news release.

When they arrived, the deputies found a woman unresponsive inside a home. They assessed the victim and found possible ligature marks on her knew that indicated she had potentially been strangled, the release stated.

The unidentified woman was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Deputies detained the boyfriend, but emphasized he has not been arrested and is only considered a “person of interest,” the release stated.

According to investigators, the property where the woman was found unresponsive had two residences, a front and rear home. The victim lived in the rear house with her boyfriend and their four children, two boys and two girls between the ages of 5 and 15 years old, according to the department.

Her family resided in the front house.

According to investigators, the boyfriend walked to the front house and told the woman’s family he wanted to show them something. When they went to the rear of the house, they found the unresponsive woman and immediately dialed 911.

The 15-year-old son was present in the rear home at the time the woman was killed, but it not immediately known if he witnessed what happened. The other children were home at the time, but they were in the front house.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or leave an anonymous tip through “Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-8477.