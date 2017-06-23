× Parents of 14-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot by Police in Boyle Heights Sue LAPD Officer, City

The parents of a gun-wielding 14-year-old whom Los Angeles police shot and killed in Boyle Heights last year have filed suit against the city and an officer, alleging that police violated their son’s civil rights, used excessive force and denied him timely medical care.

“By not disciplining police officers when they use excessive force, [the city has] fostered a culture of allowing officers to shoot people and get away with it,” said the family’s attorney, Humberto Guizar, at a Friday press conference.

Police have said Jesse Romero was with two others behind an apartment complex near Chicago Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue on Aug. 9, 2016, tagging gang-type graffiti when gang officers approached. The three bolted, the LAPD said, with Romero “grabbing his front waistband.”

As they approached Breed Street, officers heard a gunshot, police have said, adding that a witness saw Romero fire a handgun in the direction of the officers.

