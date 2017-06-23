Roommate Dispute Leads to Deadly Police Shooting in Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dispute between roommates led to a deadly shooting involving officers who were called to an apartment complex in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood of Los Angeles late Friday night.

Police received a call about 11 p.m. regarding a tenant dispute at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Hillside Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Frank Preciado said.

The man who called police told arriving officers he wanted to get some property out of a fourth-floor unit he shared with a roommate, Preciado said.

The officers went to the apartment where they made contact with the roommate.

“The suspect at some point produces a handgun and an officer involved shooting occurred,” Preciado said.

The suspect, described only as a man in his 20s, then went out on a balcony holding an object, Preciado said.

A second officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was killed, Preciado said.

It was unclear if the suspect had fired at officers during either of the encounters.

“We did recover a handgun from within the apartment complex,” Preciado said.

The officers at the scene were not equipped with body cameras, Preciado said.

The roommate who initially called police was coopering and providing information during the ongoing investigation, Preciado said.