South Pasadena Father of 5-Year-Old Boy Missing Since April Arrested on Suspicion of Murder: LASD

The South Pasadena father of a 5-year-old boy missing since April has been arrested on suspicion of killing him, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. was reported missing on April 22 by his mother, after her ex-husband failed to show up with their son for a planned custody exchange in San Marino.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. had been found earlier that morning passed out next to his BMW — which had been doused in gasoline — around 6:30 a.m. at Arroyo Park, sheriff’s homicide Lt. Joe Mendoza said last Wednesday, a day before the park was searched a second time. Matches and a gasoline container were found in the car.

He was initially arrested later that day before being released days later.

Andressian Sr. was booked at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He is being held on $10 million dollars bail.

