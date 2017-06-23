× Trump Acknowledges Russian Election Meddling After Previously Calling Investigation a ‘Witch Hunt’

For months, he decried as a “witch hunt” the assessment of 17 intelligence agencies that blame Russia for meddling in the 2016 election.

On Friday, President Trump appeared to acknowledge that the country did, in fact, interfere.

In a tweet, he blamed his predecessor, writing that President Obama knew of Russia’s efforts before the Nov. 8 election but did nothing to stop them.

Just out: The Obama Administration knew far in advance of November 8th about election meddling by Russia. Did nothing about it. WHY? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

It wasn’t immediately clear exactly what inspired the president’s tweet.

