Trump Acknowledges Russian Election Meddling After Previously Calling Investigation a ‘Witch Hunt’
For months, he decried as a “witch hunt” the assessment of 17 intelligence agencies that blame Russia for meddling in the 2016 election.
On Friday, President Trump appeared to acknowledge that the country did, in fact, interfere.
In a tweet, he blamed his predecessor, writing that President Obama knew of Russia’s efforts before the Nov. 8 election but did nothing to stop them.
It wasn’t immediately clear exactly what inspired the president’s tweet.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.