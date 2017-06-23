× Trump Nominates Former Dodgers Co-Owner Jamie McCourt as Ambassador to Belgium

President Trump nominated Jamie McCourt, former co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, to be the ambassador to Belgium on Thursday night.

McCourt, who co-owned the Dodgers with her husband, Frank, until their messy 2011 divorce, has donated money to several Republican organizations, including funds for Trump’s campaign and his transition to the White House.

McCourt was among many business leaders who signed their support for Trump early on in his campaign, praising his plan for economic development and growth. In the months leading up to Trump’s victory, McCourt gave more than $400,000 to the “Trump victory” fund, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. She signed a letter in October 2016 with 100 other business executives and CEOs championing Trump’s plan and criticizing opponent Hillary Clinton for having “thrown in the towel on strong economic growth.”

McCourt was listed as a 2016 State Victory Finance Chair for Trump’s campaign in July, according to a report from the GOP. Robert Wood Johnson, chairman and CEO of the New York Jets and Trump’s nominee for ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, was also on the list as Trump Victory vice chair.

