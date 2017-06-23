× Woman Fatally Shot in South L.A. Intersection: Officials

A woman was fatally shot in a South Los Angeles intersection Friday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at the intersection of South Hooper Avenue and East 92nd Street in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South L.A.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the case and officials have not released any suspect description.

No further information has been released about the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.