7 People Injured After 3 Car Collision in Jefferson Park

Seven people were injured after three cars crashed into each other in Jefferson Park on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash occurred around 3:41 p.m. in the 2500 block of Crenshaw Boulevard.

Four adults and one minor were transported to a local hospital, three sustained non-life threatening injuries and two declined transport, the Department said.

One woman is listed in serious condition and all others are listed in fair condition.

One person had to be extricated from their vehicle, authorities added.

The ages and genders of the victims are currently unknown.

Check back for updates on this developing story.