Detectives Believe Man Crashed Car Into La Mirada Home Following Car-to-Car Shooting

A man who ran his car into the side of a La Mirada home was fatally shot moments before the crash, investigators said Saturday.

Deputies were originally called regarding a gunshot victim in the 14100 block of Mansa Drive around 8 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Officials found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car that had crashed into a home's attached garage.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, deputies said.

Larry McGlohin, who lives nearby, told KTLA he witnessed the immediate aftermath of the incident and attempted to render aid to the man.

"I ran out. The guy was bleeding, blood was gurgling out of his mouth," McGlohin said. "So I ran around to get something and about then the sheriff's came up. I could see he was non-responsive."

The victim has not been identified. He was described by deputies as Latino.

Preliminary investigation has indicated the man was driving north on Parise Drive and turning onto Mansa Drive while a second vehicle was traveling the opposite direction, heading toward him down Mansa Drive to turn south on Parise Drive.

As the cars passed each other, gunshots were fired from the second vehicle into the victim's car, officials said.

The second vehicle, described only as light-colored, fled south on Parise Drive before turning west on Lymark Street and driving out of view.

Detectives could not say how many people were in the assailant's vehicle, and no suspect description was available.

It was unknown whether the incident was gang-related.

