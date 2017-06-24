Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 24th, 2017

Happy Saturday! Here are this Saturday's GAYLE ON THE GO! suggestions! Enjoy!
Play!
Autry Museum of the American West
Los Angeles
323 667 2000
theautry.org
It’s the weekend! Let’s PLAY! That’s what we’re invited to do at the new exhibit at the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park.
The exhibit also features dolls, board games, video games, outdoor activities, and more looks at the many ways children have played in the American West.
Protect the Pets in Hot Weather
SpcaLA
spcaLA.com
spcaLA reminds pet owners this Summer season requires we take extra care keeping our pets cool in the hot weather.
Madeline Berstein, president of spcaLA, says the new RIGHT TO RESCUE law is something to consider if there’s a hazardous pet situation.
For more information about the RIGHT TO RESCUE LAW and hot weather pet protection details, check the website: spcaLA.com.
EAA 96 Young Eagles Rally
Compton/Woodley Airport Terminal
901 West Alondra Boulevard
Compton
424 242 8771
96.eaachapter.org
The Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 96, is hosting a Young Eagles Rally, where children ages of 8-17 can learn the basics of soaring above the clouds.
The non-profit organization teaches aviation as well as the intricacies of aircraft building.
Movie Night at the Petersen
“McLaren: Pioneer. Leader. Father. Champion.” @ 7pm
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
petersen.org
It’s movie time at the Petersen Automotive Museum.
Tonight at 7, there’s the exclusive LA premiere of “McLaren”, the story of racing legend Bruce McLaren, who revolutionized Formula One racing.
McLaren recounts Bruce McLaren’s life from his humble beginnings at his father’s auto shop in Auckland, New Zealand to his untimely death at the age of 32 in a racing accident.
31st Annual Long Beach Bayou Festival
3505 Long Beach Boulevard
Long Beach
1-562-912-4451
longbeachbayou.com
Let the good times roll at the 31st Annual Long Beach Bayou Festival.
It’s a weekend of music, dance, and food celebrating Cajun and Creole culture.
Laissez le bon temps rouler.
Make it a GREAT Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
