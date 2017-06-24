Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 24th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! Here are this Saturday's GAYLE ON THE GO! suggestions! Enjoy!

-0-

Play!

Autry Museum of the American West

Los Angeles

323 667 2000

theautry.org

It’s the weekend! Let’s PLAY! That’s what we’re invited to do at the new exhibit at the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park.

The exhibit also features dolls, board games, video games, outdoor activities, and more looks at the many ways children have played in the American West.

-0-

Protect the Pets in Hot Weather

SpcaLA

spcaLA.com

spcaLA reminds pet owners this Summer season requires we take extra care keeping our pets cool in the hot weather.

Madeline Berstein, president of spcaLA, says the new RIGHT TO RESCUE law is something to consider if there’s a hazardous pet situation.

For more information about the RIGHT TO RESCUE LAW and hot weather pet protection details, check the website: spcaLA.com.

-0-

EAA 96 Young Eagles Rally

Compton/Woodley Airport Terminal

901 West Alondra Boulevard

Compton

424 242 8771

96.eaachapter.org

The Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 96, is hosting a Young Eagles Rally, where children ages of 8-17 can learn the basics of soaring above the clouds.

The non-profit organization teaches aviation as well as the intricacies of aircraft building.

-0-

Movie Night at the Petersen

“McLaren: Pioneer. Leader. Father. Champion.” @ 7pm

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

It’s movie time at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Tonight at 7, there’s the exclusive LA premiere of “McLaren”, the story of racing legend Bruce McLaren, who revolutionized Formula One racing.

McLaren recounts Bruce McLaren’s life from his humble beginnings at his father’s auto shop in Auckland, New Zealand to his untimely death at the age of 32 in a racing accident.

-0-

31st Annual Long Beach Bayou Festival

3505 Long Beach Boulevard

Long Beach

1-562-912-4451

longbeachbayou.com

Let the good times roll at the 31st Annual Long Beach Bayou Festival.

It’s a weekend of music, dance, and food celebrating Cajun and Creole culture.

Laissez le bon temps rouler.

Make it a GREAT Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community