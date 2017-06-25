× 8 People Injured After Car Crashes Into Motel Swimming Pool in San Pedro

Eight people were injured after a car crashed into a motel swimming pool in San Pedro on Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The collision occurred around 7:24 p.m. at a motel in the 200 block of South Gaffey Street. A driver drove his car into the pool, injuring seven people in the area, authorities said.

The driver was out of his vehicle by the time paramedics arrived on the scene and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Department.

The victims in the pool area are being evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or driver.