Brush Fire Rapidly Spreads to 300 Acres in Santa Clarita; Homes Threatened

A half-acre brush fire that was ignited in Santa Clarita on Sunday quickly spread to 300 acres, firefighters said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze, dubbed the Placerita Fire, just before 1 p.m. near the 14 Freeway and Placerita Canyon Road, according to an alert from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Just 40 minutes later the half-acre fire had grown to 100 acres, and spread further to 300 acres just 10 minutes after that.

Firefighters requested Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials to begin evacuating residents as the embers began threatening homes around 1:50 p.m.

The flames jumped the Sierra Highway around 1:15 p.m. and were burning in medium fuel before jumping the 14 Freeway around 1:23 p.m., officials said.

At 1:35 p.m., the agency said it would take the blaze about 30 minutes to reach Disney Ranch. Around 1:05 p.m., firefighters tweeted that a home in Disney Ranch had been lost.

Five engines were requested in the Running Horse area as the fire approached nearby homes, but none of the residences had become involved in the fire yet, officials said.

