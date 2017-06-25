× Canadian Sniper Kills Islamic State Fighter From More Than 2 Miles Away, a Record Shot

Imagine taking a rifle to the end zone of a football field, peering through your scope at a target 38 football fields away, then squeezing the trigger and hitting that target. That’s a two-mile shot.

If you’re in Los Angeles, that’s like shooting from the roof of Staples Center and hitting a target at the L.A. Coliseum. In Las Vegas, it would be like making a shot from the MGM Grand to the Wynn.

That’s what a Canadian sniper accomplished in Iraq when he killed an Islamic State fighter from a distance of 3,540 meters, or almost 2.2 miles, setting a record for the longest kill shot in military history.

The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command released a statement Wednesday confirming that a member of Joint Task Force 2 made the shot, but for security reasons did not name the sniper or say when and where the shooting took place.

