Man Fatally Shot by Police in His Hollywood Hills Apartment ID’d

Officials on Sunday identified the man who was shot dead by police after his roommate called officers to their Hollywood Hills West apartment amid a dispute.

The man killed in the incident on Friday was 20-year-old Santino Trevino, according to L.A. County coroner’s records.

Officers were sent to the apartment complex in the 7200 block of Hillside Avenue around 11 p.m. that night regarding a tenant dispute, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Frank Preciado previously told KTLA.

Trevino’s roommate told police he wanted to retrieve some property from their apartment, and officers accompanied him. When they encountered Trevino, he had a gun, officials said.

After Trevino pulled it out, multiple officers opened fire on him. Trevino then went out onto a balcony holding an object, police said, and officers shot him again and killed him.

As many as eight to 10 officers were involved in the shooting, Preciado told KTLA.

It was unclear whether Trevino had returned any of the officers’ fire. Responding officers were not equipped with body cameras, officials said.

