O.C. Coroner Botches ID; Family Buries Stranger, Not Their Homeless Son

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating why the coroner’s office misidentified a body found behind a Fountain Valley Verizon store, authorities said.

The family of Frank M. Kerrigan, a 57-year-old mentally ill homeless man, was informed that it was Kerrigan’s body that was found behind the phone store in May, authorities said.

Kerrigan’s family held a $20,000 funeral and buried the still-undentified body in a cemetery in the city of Orange, according to the Orange County Register.

But a few weeks later, a family friend who had been one of Kerrigan’s pallbearers called Kerrigan’s father with some surprising news: Kerrigan was alive and standing on his patio, the Register reported.

