Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 25th, 2017

Happy Sunday! The weather is great to get out and try something new and something fun! Here are some suggestions!

-0-

Battleship Flight

Battleship Iowa Museum

250 South Harbor Boulevard Los Angeles

1-877-446-9261

Pacificbattleship.com

New at the Battleship Iowa Museum in San Pedro is BATTLESHIP FLIGHT- A NAVAL AVIATION EXPERIENCE.

We get a first look at the completely restored Korean War-Era Piasecki HUP-2 Retriever Helicopter.

Also, there is an opportunity for Battleship Iowa members to have an “Augmented Reality HUP Experience” of flying an actual HUP helicopter, as well as, a simulated ride in a Virtual Reality Navy Flight Theatre.

Go to the Pacificbattleship.com website for ticket and schedule information.

-0-

Breakfast Club Cruise-In @ 8am

Petersen Automotive Museum 3rd Floor Parking Structure

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

1 323 930 2277

petersen.org

This is the last Sunday of June. That means it time to cruise on over to the Petersen Automotive Museum for the “Breakfast Club Cruise-In.”

You bring your car, truck, motorcycle or scooter and the Petersen will bring the free pancake breakfast for the first 150 visitors courtesy The Auto Gallery.

For admission and parking information, take a look at the website: petersen.org

-0-

Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray Museum of Latin American Art

628 Alamitos Avenue

Long Beach

1-562-437-1689

molaa.org

This is “Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray” at the Museum of Latin American Art.

Approximately fifty photographic portraits taken of Frida Kahlo, dating from 1937 to 1946, explore photographer Nickolas Muray’s unique perspective of his friend, lover and confidant. Muray’s photographs bring to light Kahlo’s deep interest in her Mexican heritage and her life.

-0-

Play!

Autry Museum of the American West

Los Angeles

323 667 2000

theautry.org

It’s the weekend! Let’s PLAY! That’s what we’re invited to do at the new exhibit at the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park.

The exhibit also features dolls, board games, video games, outdoor activities, and more looks at the many ways children have played in the American West.

-0-

31st Annual Long Beach Bayou Festival

3505 Long Beach Boulevard

Long Beach

1-562-912-4451

longbeachbayou.com

Let the good times roll at the 31st Annual Long Beach Bayou Festival.

It’s a weekend of music, dance, and food celebrating Cajun and Creole culture.

Laissez le bon temps rouler.

Make it a GREAT Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

