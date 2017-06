Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Century City oral surgeon Dr. Steven Kupferman of Los Angeles Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, along with dentist Dr. Mitch Levitt, on Monday was set to give – free of charge – “new smiles” to a married couple who are both Holocaust survivors in need of long-overdue dental care. Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 26, 2017.