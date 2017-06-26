× Dozens of Illegal Weapons Found Among Cache of Firearms Seized At Home of LAPD Officer Accused of Having Unlawful Sex With Cadet

Dozens of firearms found in the home of a Los Angeles police officer accused of having sex with a teenage cadet are illegal to own in California, three law enforcement sources said Monday.

Investigators seized more than 100 firearms, including “assault rifles” and inert grenades, when they searched Officer Robert Cain’s Rancho Cucamonga home last week, hours after he was arrested in connection with the sex crime, sources with knowledge of the investigation have said.

On Monday, three sources confirmed that at least 35 of the weapons had been illegally modified and are not legal to own under California law. There is no indication that Cain was selling the weapons, according to two of the sources.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case.

