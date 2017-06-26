× Female Homeowner Shoots Suspect, Thwarts Residential Burglary in Castaic Area: Sheriff’s Dept.

An armed homeowner shot and wounded a man after he allegedly tried to burglarize her home in the Castaic area early Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man allegedly used a rear door to force entry into the woman’s house in the 36000 block of Ridge Route Road shortly before 2:10 a.m., a sheriff’s news release stated.

After he got into the home, the woman armed herself with a handgun and confronted him, the release stated. Following a brief confrontation, the victim fired at the man, hitting him at least once in the chest.

Deputies responding to a call of a burglary in a progress arrived at the location and treated the suspect until paramedics got to the home, the release stated.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital where he was last reported to be in fair condition, the Sheriff’s Department said. He is in custody and faces a burglary charge.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked is call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau at 661-255-1121.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be left through “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477, or by going to the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.