Firefighters Battling 870-Acre Santa Clarita Fire Face Challenging Weather: 'Conditions Are Right for a Fire to Spread'

Crews working against a wildfire in Santa Clarita will face red flag conditions Monday afternoon when temperatures climb toward triple digits, the humidity drops and winds pushing toward homes and businesses accelerate to as much as 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.

“Conditions are right for a fire to spread,” said meteorologist Tom Fisher. “After that wetter than normal winter we had, we have extra grasses growing and now those grasses have pretty much dried out.”

Temperatures across Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley are expected to be, at minimum, 90 degrees but could reach 105 degrees Monday before an onshore flow moves in overnight and rapidly turns down the heat across the region later in the week.

For the more than 400 firefighters battling the Placerita fire south of the 14 Freeway near Placerita Canyon Road, that means another day of hard work under the sweltering sun.

