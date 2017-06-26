Friends, Family Continue Search for OC Rapper Swept Away in Kern River

Friends and family members are continuing their search Monday for Orange County rapper Michael “Dossicc” Ramirez after he was swept away in the Kern River Thursday.

Ramirez, of Buena Park, had gone to the Keyesville campground in Lake Isabella to celebrate his 27th birthday with his friends, the Orange County Register reported.

After helping set up camp with his girlfriend Erica Zambada and another couple, Ramirez decided to cool off and go for a swim.

“It was 115 degrees,” Zambada told the Register. “We were sitting on a rock. Michael jumped in to cool down. He’s a fish – he loves to swim. He said, ‘The water is calm.’ But then an undercurrent swept him away.”

Christ Caballero, who is Ramirez’s partner in the group Rebellion Warfare, tried to save him.

“I got within a foot of him, but pockets of current acted like a suction, pulling him under,” Christ Caballero told the Register. “I saw his head bob up one more time, and then I didn’t see him again.”

A search-and-rescue team from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded immediately and spent the weekend searching for Ramirez.

“I feel in my heart he was injured and he’s waiting for us somewhere,” Zambada told the Register. “He’s smart and knows a lot of survival skills.”

Zambada on Monday told KTLA Ramirez’s friends and family are trying to close the river down because of the number of people who have died there. “Over 280 people have died,” Zambada said.

KTLA placed a call to officials Monday morning and are awaiting a call back.

Zambada says she will be out helping in the search efforts again Monday.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.