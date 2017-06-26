Hundreds of Firefighters Working to Contain 1200-Acre Wildfire South of Beaumont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 300 firefighters were trying to contain a brush fire that scorched 1,200 acres Monday afternoon near Beaumont.

As of 6 p.m. the fire, burning in Lambs Canyon south of Beaumont, had burned more than 1,200 acres and crews were on the ground and in the air working to get containment, the Riverside County Fire Department said in a news release.

Voluntary evacuations were in place for Highland Home Road, Death Valley Road, Longhorn Road and Shirleon Drive.

Evacuation warnings were issued for the communities of Poppet Flats and Silent Valley.

Highway 79, between Gilman Springs and Beaumont, was shut down in both directions due to 30 acres burning on the west side of the highway, officials said.

Officials said the fire started from a single car crash. Two people involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

#ManzanitaFIRE photo taken from CAL FIRE HQ in Perris. Credit: CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Dept. pic.twitter.com/lFXezIux7A — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) June 26, 2017