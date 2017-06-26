Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles with KOOKING 4 KIDS, a lunch program for low income children. which is a partnership with the State of California Department of Education Nutrition Service agency. It provides free healthy, tasty and kid friendly meals throughout Southern California year round. They have their own state of the art mobile kitchen where they prepare meals during the school year and breakfast, lunch and supper during the summer months when kids are out of school.

For more information about KOOKING 4 KIDS, take a look at their website.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com