L.A. County Supervisors Approve $30-Billion Budget; Includes Addition of Nearly 900 Jobs, More Social Workers

Los Angeles County supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a $30.1-billion budget for the fiscal year that begins Saturday.

The 2017-18 budget reflects an increase of about $200 million over the current fiscal year, as well as the addition of nearly 900 jobs.

The new budget, unveiled in April, includes an emphasis on the social safety net, providing for additional social workers at the Department of Children and Family Services, launching a program to provide care for the county’s sickest patients, and adding funds for indigent defense and jail diversion programs.

The budget adopted Monday also takes into account an expected $260 million in revenue for homeless services from Measure H. The quarter-cent sales tax was approved by voters in March, and last month a 50-member panel finalized recommendations for how the funds should be divided up.

