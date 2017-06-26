Man Arrested After Allegedly Ramming Sheriff’s Vehicle, Fighting With Deputies in Pico Rivera Park

Three deputies were injured in Pico Rivera Monday morning when a man allegedly rammed his pickup truck into a patrol vehicle and fought with authorities attempting to detain him, officials said.

A deputy responded to a baseball field at Smith Park in the 6000 block of Rosemead Boulevard to a report of a man spinning his truck in circles.

Officials responded to the park for a similar call the previous day, but the person involved had left before authorities arrived.

The man then rammed the first deputy’s vehicle and the deputy fired shots toward the truck, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. The man was not hit by the gunfire.

Two deputies who also responded to the scene tried to take the man into custody and got into a scuffle with him, officials said.

The deputies suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested and also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Video from Sky 5 showed the circular track marks from the truck making the turns on the park.

The video also shows several bullet holes in the windshield of the truck after it apparently crashed head on into the patrol vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.

KTLA’s Steve Bien contributed to this story.